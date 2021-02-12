Ranked teams play close men's volleyball match

By The Herald Staff

Two ranked men’s college ranked teams went point-for-point throughout their match Thursday at Wilson Field House.

The No. 15 Ottawa University men's volleyball team fell 3-1 (25-27, 25-12, 28-26, 25-18), to No, 7 Jamestown. Ottawa led in the third set, but Jamestown rallied for the victory.

Ottawa had 51 kills, a .287 attacking percentage, 48 assists, two service aces, 31 digs, and 7.5 blocks.

Ashan Jordan led Ottawa with 18 kills. He had a .353 attacking percentage and five digs. Brennan Hagar had 10 kills, three assists, five digs, and three blocks. Tyler Gardenhire had 22 assists, eight kills and seven digs. Cade Berg had 21 assists and eight kills.

Gardenshire and Berg received conference honors this week as the GPAC Attacker and Setter of the Week .

Gardenshire, a hitter and setter, had 11 kills, 13 assists in Ottawa’s win over Dordt last week.

Berg, a setter and hitter, had 20 assists and five kills in the win.

Ottawa (3-2, 1-1) plays Friday, Feb. 19, in Sioux City, Iowa, against Morningside College.