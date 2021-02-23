Lady Brave spikers take down No. 11 Central Methodist

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's volleyball team is beginning to round into form in the spring portion of the season.

The Lady Braves defeated No. 11 Central Methodist University 3-2 (25-15, 18-25, 20-25, 25-15, 15-8) on Monday. It was Ottawa’s first win against CMU in Fayette, Missouri.

Ottawa finished with 55 kills, a .303 attacking percentage, 42 assists, seven service aces, 80 digs, and 10 team blocks.

Katelyn Elstun had a double-double with 16 kills, a .325 attacking percentage, 12 digs and three blocks.

Caitlyn Cox had 13 kills, a .333 attacking percentage, and five digs.

Ayona Tharps had a double-double as well. She had 12 kills, a .313 attacking percentage, 10 digs, and six blocks.

Ottawa (16-5, 12-2) plays Friday against Oklahoma Wesleyan University and Tabor College in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.