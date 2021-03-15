Ottawa University women's volleyball team preps for nationals

By The Herald Staff

The nationally ranked Ottawa University women’s volleyball team is stepping up its schedule late in the spring season.

The Braves scheduled three nationally ranked opponents to prepare for the national tournament. Ottawa needs one win in its final three conference matches to win the KCAC championship and snare a national tournament berth.

Ottawa, ranked No. 24 in the latest NAIA poll, played its first of three matches against national powers Friday against No. 13 Dordt. Ottawa came up short, falling 3-1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21).

Ottawa (23-6) plays Wednesday on the road against No. 10 Concordia University. On March 27, Ottawa plays at home against No. 5 Missouri Baptist.

The loss to Dordt snapped Ottawa’s 12-match winning streak.

Ottawa and Dordt played four close sets with the first two decided by two points each.

Ottawa finished the match with 44 kills, a .145 attacking percentage, 38 assists, four service aces, 75 digs, and 13 team blocks.

Katelyn Elstun and Megan Wall led Ottawa with 10 kills apiece. Zari Montgomery had 18 assists and 11 digs. Ayona Tharps had nine blocks.