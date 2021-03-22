Lady Braves volleyball clinches KCAC championship

By The Herald Staff

Splitting the season in half did not deter the Ottawa University women’s volleyball team from its goal — a conference championship.

The Lady Braves captured the program's seventh KCAC championship Saturday with sweeps of York (25-12, 25-14, 25-19) and Sterling (25-18, 25-19, 25-21).

Ottawa (25-7) was never in trouble in each of the six sets. Ottawa finished the York match with 53 kills, a .363 attacking percentage, 48 assists, four service aces, 61 digs, and four blocks.

Ottawa had 48 kills, a .262 attacking percentage, 43 assists, four service aces, 78 digs, and nine blocks against Sterling.

All-American Ayona Tharps had a dominating day at the net. She had a combined 26 kills. She compiled a .526 attacking percentage against York.

She had help as Ryleigh Burdick had 11 kills and a .647 attacking percentage and seven digs in the win over York. Katelyn Elstun finished with 10 kills and 13 digs and three blocks against Sterling.

Setter Zari Montgomery had 47 assists in the two matches. Emily Jackson compiled 32 digs on the day.