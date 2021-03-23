OU volleyball tops No. 5 Missouri Baptist for first time

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's volleyball team added to another first to its program history.

The Lady Braves won their first match ever over Missouri Baptist University Monday in Wilson Field House. No. 24 Ottawa knocked off No. 5 Missouri Baptist, 3-0 (31-29, 25-16, 25-18). It was the third straight win for Ottawa.

Ottawa rallied for the first set victory and owned the final two sets. The first set was a barnburner with each team answering each other. Ottawa scored four straight points to take a 14-10 lead.

The visitors then went on a run to take a 24-21 lead. Ottawa fought off three set points to tie the set at 24-24 and finished with a four-point run for a 25-24 lead.

Each team then exchanged points until it was tied at 29. An MBU attack error gave Ottawa set point, 30-29. Ottawa ended the set as Megan Wall blocked a Spartan attack attempt, giving Ottawa the 31-29 victory.

Ottawa took charge of the second set, gaining a 16-10 lead and extended it to 22-12.

Ottawa rallied to take a 12-10 lead in the third set. Ottawa went on a 10-4 run to increase the lead to 22-14 and then closed out the set and match.

Ottawa finished with 45 kills, a .321 attacking percentage, 36 assists, six service aces, 44 digs, and 11 team blocks.

Ayona Tharps led Ottawa with 10 kills. She compiled a .308 attacking percentage and four blocks. Zari Montgomery had 15 assists and seven digs. Kaitlyn Haller tallied 13 assists, two service aces, and eight digs. Emily Jackson had a team-best 15 digs. Wall finished with five blocks.

Ottawa (26-7, 21-2), which clinched the KCAC championship this past weekend, closes the regular season Wednesday at Southwestern.

The KCAC postseason tournament starts next week.