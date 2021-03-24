Postseason next for Lady Braves volleyball team

By The Herald Staff

The postseason is next for the Ottawa University women's volleyball team.

The Lady Braves, the KCAC regular season champions, opens the KCAC Tournament Saturday at home. All quarterfinal matches will be played at the higher seeds with the semifinals and finals set for Hutchinson.

Ottawa finished the regular season Tuesday with a sweep of Southwestern in Winfield. Ottawa won 25-21, 25-20, 25-17. Ottawa was coming off a sweep of No. 5 Missouri Baptist Monday in Ottawa.

The first set was tight as Southwestern fought back from a 19-13 deficit. The second set was back-and-fourth, but a late Ottawa surge gave the Lady Braves the victory.

Ottawa finished off the match in the third set with a 12-6 run after Southwestern pulled within 13-11.

Ayona Tharps had with 19 kills on 34 swings. She had a .529 attacking percentage and two blocks.

Caitlyn Cox finished with 10 kills and five digs.

The KCAC brackets will be released later this week.