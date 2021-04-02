OU women's volleyball advances to KCAC semifinals

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's volleyball team moved on to the KCAC Tournament semifinals with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-15) victory over Avila University Thursday in Wilson Field House.

This is the 12th straight season that Ottawa have played in the KCAC Tournament Semifinals. Ottawa (28-7) plays April 9 in Hutchinson against Bethany in the semifinals.

Ottawa came out slow and then took care of business. Avila led 9-5 in the opening set. Ottawa then rolled taking a 21-14 lead.

In the second set, Ottawa closed on a 14-4 run after leading 11-10. Ottawa used another late run in the third set to win the match.

Ottawa finished the match with 47 kills, a .362 attacking percentage, 43 assists, 12 service aces, 61 digs, and seven team blocks.

Megan Wall led Ottawa with nine kills. She had a .474 attacking percentage, two digs and four blocks. Caitlyn Cox, Katelyn Elstun, Ayona Tharps, and Randi Johnson finished with eight kills apiece.