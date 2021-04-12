OU men's volleyball season ends with loss in GPAC final

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men's volleyball team had a memorable conference tournament.

The Braves advanced to the GPAC Tournament finals after a topsy-turvey regular season In the title match, Ottawa fell 3-0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-22) to No. 4 University of Jamestown.

Jamestown led 9-1 in the first set and never looked back, The second set saw Ottawa come within 8-7 and 17-15 before falling.

The third set was close throughout. Ottawa led 21-19 when the Jennies scored five straight points.

Ottawa finished with 29 kills, a .091 attacking percentage, 28 assists, 27 digs, and three team blocks.

Cade Berg led the Braves with 10 kills.

Ottawa finished the season at 7-11 overall and third in the GPAC.