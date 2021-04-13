OU women's volleyball team plays William Woods in nationals

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women’s volleyball team plays 1 p.m. Saturday in Wilson Field House against William Woods in the opening round of the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament.

Ottawa (30-7) is making its seventh NAIA tourney appearance and has advanced to the national site four times. The Owls, 12-3, the American Midwest Conference regular-season champion, are making their first national tournament appearance.

The No. 19 Lady Braves were the KCAC regular-season and tournament champions. Ottawa defeated Saint Mary in five sets in the tourney title match. It was Ottawa’s ninth tournament championship in tourney history.

Seventh-year Ottawa coach Melissa Blessington has guided Ottawa to six national tourney appearances and those four national site appearances.

Ottawa is 4-2 in the previous six opening round matches.

There were 48 teams qualifying for the NAIA national tournament, including three from the KCAC. Saint Mary and McPherson also received bids to nationals.