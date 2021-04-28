Lady Braves volleyball falls to ranked teams at national tourney

By The Herald Staff

Ottawa University women’s volleyball team gave two ranked teams a battle in seven sets Tuesday in the NAIA National Tournament.

Ottawa’s season ended with losses to No. 3 Westmont, 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 26-24) and to No. 14 Grand View, 3-1 (25-22, 16-25, 25-14, 26-24).

Ottawa finished the season at 31-9, a KCAC regular season and tournament championships. This was the fourth straight season Ottawa has played at the NAIA Final Site in the Tyson Events Center.

Ottawa finished with 39 kills, a .133 attacking percentage, 36 assists, four service aces, 76 digs, and eight team blocks against Grand View.

Ryleigh Burdick finished with a double-double. She had 10 kills and 10 digs. Zari Montgomery led Ottawa with 18 assists. Emily Jackson leads the Braves with 17 digs. Randi Johnson finished the match with five blocks.

Against Westmont, Ottawa had 36 kills, a .148 attacking percentage, 31 assists, two service aces, 55 digs, and six team blocks.

Breanna Vail led Ottawa with 11 kills and three blocks. Montgomery finished with 19 assists. Jackson had 16 digs.