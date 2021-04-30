OU's Tharps, Skipper receive AVCA NAIA Regional Awards

By The Herald Staff

Two members of the Ottawa University women’s volleyball team received AVCA Spring 2021 NAIA Regional Awards.

Ottawa right side hitter Ayona Tharps and assistant coach Adrianna Skipper have been named to the West Central Region Team.

Tharps, a senior, added to her individual awards for 2020 with her first team All-AVCA West Central Region team selection. In 37 matches, Tharps has 399 kills, a .256 attacking percentage, six assists, 101 digs, and 106 blocks. She finished the season ranked 11th in the NAIA in total kills (399) and 16th in total blocks (106).

Skipper was named AVCA West Central Region Assistant Coach of the Year. She helped the Braves to a record of 31-9, a first-place finish in the KCAC with a record of 22-2, a KCAC Tournament Championship, a NAIA Opening Round victory, an appearance at the NAIA Final Site, and coached five All-KCAC performers.

The Braves finished the season with an overall record of 31-9 and a trip to the NAIA National Championship Final Site for the fourth straight season.