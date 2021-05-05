OU's Tharps earns third team NAIA All-America honors

By The Herald Staff

Ottawa University senior right side hitter Ayona Tharps has been named to the NAIA All-American third team for the second straight season.

Tharps earlier this received first team All-AVCA NAIA West Central Region and first team All-KCAC for the third straight year. In 37 matches, Tharps has 399 kills, a .256 attacking percentage, six assists, 101 digs, and 106 blocks. She finished the season ranked 11th in the NAIA in total kills (399) and 16th in total blocks (106).

She led Ottawa (31-9) to the KCAC regular season and tournament championship. The Lady Braves topped William Woods in an NAIA Opening Round match and qualified for the NAIA Final Site.