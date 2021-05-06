OU's Skipper named AVCA Assistant Coach of Year

Ottawa University assistant women's volleyball coach Adriana Skipper was named AVCA Assistant Coach of the Year. She is the first OU women's volleyball assistant coach to earn the honor.

"I have been very blessed to have the best staff in the country this year," Ottawa head women's volleyball coach Melissa Blessington said. "During one of the hardest years my staff has been nothing short of amazing. Skip is more than deserving of this award. Having been on staff for three yearsm she excels at recruiting and the training of our setters. Her passion and love the game is infectious. She is a young coach that deserves all the recognition she has received. I was lucky to have her as a player and I'm beyond blessed to have her on my staff."

Skipper was named AVCA West Central Region Assistant Coach of the Year and KCAC Assistant Coach of the Year. She helped Ottawa to a 31-9 record, a first-place finish in the KCAC with a record of 22-2, a KCAC Tournament championship, a NAIA Opening Round victory, an appearance at the NAIA Final Site, and coached five All-KCAC performers.

"I am truly grateful to be named assistant coach of the year,” Skipper said. “My goal since coming to this school has always been to leave a mark and make an impact for the success of the team. I've been an assistant to coach Blessington for five years now starting out as a player and being her assistant club coach. She has given me every opportunity and tool to learn the game more, recruit, inspire, and become a role model to young women. Also, this pays tribute to Kenna Hall and Makena Wilson, working along side them has made me better.They make this job easy and enjoyable from the late nights and super early mornings! We learn and inspire each other on our staff.

“My work ethic comes from loving the game so much and trying to empower other women that we can be more than we set our minds too. I honestly am at a loss for words on how appreciative I am to those that have helped me throughout my journey, but I'm so grateful to know that people notice how much I want this program and our young ladies to be successful. It's always been about this team since the first day I stepped on campus in 2016 and always will be."

In the past three years as an assistant, she has helped OU to a record of 82-37, one KCAC Championship, three KCAC tournament Championships, three NAIA Opening Round wins, and three NAIA Final Site appearances.