Prep baseball, softball teams begin postseason runs next week

By The Herald Staff

The high school baseball and softball postseasons here with regionals beginning on Monday.

Only the winners of each game advance to the next round with the regional winner qualifying for the state tournament.

The West Franklin and Wellsville baseball teams play at home Monday in the first round of the Anderson County regional.

No. 3 seeded West Franklin (11-9) plays 4 p.m. Monday in Pomona against No. 6 Osawatomie (4-14).

Fourth-seeded Wellsville (9-11) drew No. 5 Burlington (7-12) at 5 p.m. in Wellsville

The winners advance to Thursdays semifinals and finals in Garnett.

No. 5 Central Heights (9-11) plays 2:30 p.m. Monday at Humboldt against No. 4 Jayhawk Linn (12-5). The winner advances to Wednesday’s semifinals and finals in Humboldt.

The West Franklin softball team drew the second seed in the Burlington regional. The Falcons (14-6 play No. 7 Burlington (10-8) at 7 p.m. Monday at Burlington. West Franklin looks to build on the best season in program history.

Eighth-seeded Wellsville (10-10) plays No. 1 Prairie View (15-4) at 2 p.m. Monday in Burlington. The two teams split Tuesday’s doubleheader.

The semifinals and finals are set for Wednesday in Burlington.

Central Heights (5-15) is the sixth seed in the Jayhawk-Linn regional. The Vikings play 5:30 p.m. Monday versus No. 3 Uniontown (10-8) at Jayhawk Linn.

The semifinals and finals will be played Tuesday at Jayhawk-Linn.

The Ottawa baseball and softball regional games will be announced Saturday at the seeding meeting.

Both teams appear to be the fifth seed in the East. The Ottawa baseball team went 12-6, falling 6-3 to Spring Hill in the finale.

The Ottawa softball team won the Frontier League title by splitting with top-ranked Spring Hill. Ottawa takes a 15-5 mark into regionals.