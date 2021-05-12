Cyclones baseball fully aware of postseason ramifications

The Ottawa High School baseball team plays all season to prepare for the postseason.

The Cyclones feel ready to go for next week’s regional.

“Our goal is not to be undefeated or win the Frontier League,” Ottawa coach Shawn Herrmann said. “Our goal is to go to the state tournament. Once you get to the state tournament, anything can happen. We have proven that. I am pretty confident we can do that.”

Ottawa schedules good non-league teams early in the season to go along with the Frontier League schedule. The Frontier League is traditionally one of the top 4A leagues in the state.

“I don’t know of too many teams that want to start with us in regionals,” Herrmann said. “We have some arms that can throw. We have guys that can play baseball. State ranking-wise, we have been towards the top the whole season.”

Ottawa plays with a winning mindset and complete understand what is at stake during postseason.

“We have pretty smart baseball players and they know that,” Herrmann said. “They have played a lot of baseball. There is no tomorrow. We have to win every single day.”

Ottawa finished the regular season with a 6-3 loss Tuesday at Harvey M. Drake field.

“We once again saw a No. 1 pitcher,” Herrmann said. “Every time we have gone out we have seen somebody’s No. 1 pitcher. I love seeing good pitching and good teams. That is only going to prepare us for next week and the following week.”

Ottawa did not go down without a fight, loading the bases in the bottom of the seventh.

“We are giving our best effort,” Herrmann said. “The way we play baseball 85 percent of the time we come through. It is hard when we don’t come through. I knew it would be a close game and back-and-forth.”

Ottawa hit the ball hard, right at the Spring Hill defense in the early innings, but fell flat in the middle of the game.

“We did not make too many adjustments [throughout] the game when we needed to,” Herrmann said. “We let some quality at-bats go down. I don’t want to have to wait for that one hit. I want us to hit often and early. We don’t have to say, ‘we need this hit.’ We had to wait for that big hit. It was more of a desperation.”