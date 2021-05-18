Area baseball teams advance to regional semifinals with victories

By The Herald Staff

The saturated ground did not stop two area teams Monday from playing regional baseball games.

The West Franklin field was prepped and it played host to both games.

The Falcons nipped Osawatomie, 9-8, to advance to Thursday’s semifinals in the Anderson County regional.

Wellsvillle followed with a 10-0 win over Burlington in five innings. The Eagles play 2 p.m. Thursday in Garnett against the winner of Tuesday’s game in Humboldt that pits top-seeded Fredonia/Elk Valley and No. 8 Prairie View.

West Franklin plays 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Garnett against the winner of Anderson County-Neodesha game.

The championship game is slated for 5 p.m. Thursday in Garnett.

Central Heights kept their state hopes alive Monday with an 11-9 win over Jayhawk-Linn.

The Vikings meets top-seeded Crest in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Humboldt.

Ottawa’s regional game against Louisburg is set for Tuesday in Topeka.