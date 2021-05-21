WF, Wellsville baseball seasons end with loss to AC

By The Herald Staff

The West Franklin and Wellsville baseball teams ran into a bulldog Thursday in regional tournament action.

Both teams ended their season in the regional with losses to Anderson County, the regional champion. The Falcons fell 5-2 in a semifinal game. Wellsville lost 10-0 in the championship game.

The Eagles advanced to the championship with a 10-0 win over Prairie View in the semifinals. Senior hurler Jackson Showalter tossed a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts.