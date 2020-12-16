Falcon boys give Lyndon a test in first half

The Ottawa Herald

The West Franklin boys basketball team had a tough assignment in the season opener Tuesday at Lyndon.

The Falcons were tasked with taking on state-ranked Lyndon after just seven practices. West Franklin stayed in striking distance in the first half, but Lyndon pulled away in the second half for a 63-31 victory.

West Franklin was within two points at the end of the first quarter and eight at halftime.

“Conditioning became an issue in the second half and Lyndon pulled away in the second half,” West Franklin coach Kris Hassler said.

West Franklin plays Friday at Mission Valley.

West Franklin (31) — Hower 5, Criqui 2, Martinez 4, Rogers 9, Fischer 7, Wise 4.

JV lost 53-19

WF (19) — Haner 3, Criqui 7, Hatfield 1, Pearce 2, Hassler 1, Snow 3, Wise 2.