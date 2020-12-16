West Franklin girls fight through fatigue

The Ottawa Herald

The West Franklin girls basketball team wore down during the second half of Tuesday’s season opener.

Lyndon outscored the Falcons 25-8 and pulled away for a 41-19 victory.

“We've only had a week of practice, so in the second half we got tired,” West Franklin coach Nancy Reed said. “We have a couple girls fighting injuries. I'm proud of how hard my girls worked and they never gave up.”

The Falcons started practices in December because of the pandemic. Lily Judd paced West Franklin with six points.

West Franklin plays Friday at Mission Valley.

West Franklin (19) — Lily Judd 6, Emma Bailey 4, Allison Swank 4, Chloe Ecord 3, Ally Hutchison 2.

Lyndon (41) — Ramey 19, Criqui 8, Hielscher 5, Fischer 4, Segrist 3,

Thompson 2.