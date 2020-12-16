Osage City's late run sinks CH boys in shootout

The Ottawa Herald

The Osage City and Central Heights boys waged a wide open battle Tuesday night in Lyndon.

There were huge momentum swings throughout the game with Osage City riding a big fourth quarter to pull away.

The Vikings fell 75-64. Central Heights shot out to a 24-14 lead after the first quarter. Osage City outscored Central Heights by 15 points in the second quarter to take a 42-37 halftime lead.

Central Heights tied the game at 52 heading into the fourth quarter. Osage City had a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter and rode that momentum to the victory.

Jarod Crawford netted 20 of his team-best 27 points in the first half.

Osage City (75) — Moon 2, Sage 5, Brown 4, Fort 20, Boss 36, Orender 8.

Central Heights (64) — Crawford 27, Rowan 18, Burkdoll 3, Peel 12, Schultze 8, Brown 3.