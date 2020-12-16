Wellsville boys roll past Oz behind potent offense

By The Herald Staff

Wellsville boys basketball team opened league play Tuesday with a 77-28 win over Osawatomie.

The Eagles were in control from the start, leading wire-to-wire. This was Wellsville’s fourth game to start the season in eight days. Wellsville was coming off two nail biting wins in the Paola Tournament.

Jimmy Dorsey paced the Eagles (3-1) with 21 points. Kaden O’Neal tossed in 17 and Jackson Showalter finished with 16.

Friday’s home opener against was postponed to after the holidays.

Osawatomie (28) —Smith 2, Pursley 5, Scales 7, Beasley 1, Carver 6, Fanning 3, Clark 2.

Wellsville (77) —J. Dorsey 21, Harris 4, W. Dorsey 5, O’Neil 17, Schroeder 8, Showalter 16, Smith 3, Crist 3.