Central Heights boys rally past Northern Heights

The Herald Staff

The Central Heights boys basketball team found another level of play Friday in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings netted 17 points in the final eight minutes to pull out a 50-48 win over Northern Heights.

Central Heights was behind 36-33 at the end of three quarters. The game was nip-and-tuck from start to finish. Central Heights led 26-25 at halftime.

Brady Burson paced the Vikings with 21 points. Jerod Crawford and Hunter Bones tossed in 10 points each.

Central Heights (50) —Crawford 10, Rowan 8, Peel 1, Bones 10, Burson 21.

Northern Heights (48) —Campbell 10, Kaul 4, Hairls 22, Barr, 1, Adams 6.