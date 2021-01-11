Cyclone boys struggle after holiday break

The Ottawa High School boys basketball team ran into buzz saw Friday night in Tonganoxie.

The host school dominated the Cyclones in the final three quarters to hand Ottawa a 57-25 loss.

“Defensively, we could not do anything,” Ottawa coach Cliff McCullough said. “We knew they could shoot. We are not equipped to defend three guys that can shoot and two big guys in the paint. They have a lot of nice pieces.”

Tonganoxie led 12-9 after one quarter and buried Ottawa with a 20-2 spurt in the second quarter.

“You have to play this game with a little bit of pride,” McCullough said. “We did not play with any pride. We were scared. Our eyes were wide open. These kids don’t play with any sense of urgency. They don’t understand the pride this program has. We should be playing for the name on the chest of our jersey. We did not do that. We did not try to out hustle them. We knew they were good. We can’t compete with them.”

Tonganoxie had its game going, while Ottawa struggled in all facets.

“We looked like we did not have a lot of skill,” McCullough said. “We missed so many shots in and around the basket. We have done that now for four games. You have to execute and score offensively.

“I don’t care if you lose by 30, you can compete and play hard. I did not see us compete or play hard.”

Ottawa (2-2) plays Tuesday at Baldwin.