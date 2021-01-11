Cyclone girls display maturity, growth in winning streak

Maturity levels come at different times for each player and teams. The Ottawa High School girls basketball is battle tested and is displaying a maturity the program has not seen in a few years.

The girls worked hard during the offseason to become better skilled players and work better together.

The work is paying dividends. The Ottawa squad found another gear in the fourth quarter Friday to upend Tonganoxie, 46-41. It was the third straight win, all coming via a strong fourth quarter.

“We are a year older,” Ottawa coach Matt Schurman said. “We are overcoming adversity this year. Senior leadership was big. We got some big rebounds late. We got some big steals, which put us in position (to win).

“We started the fourth quarter down three (30-27). We talked about limiting turnovers and getting more rebounds in the fourth quarter. We delivered and got it done.”

Schurman said learning curve has been steep for the girls.

“This is a testament to the starters that have faced those tough times,” he said. “If we keep building this and seeing that success, I am excited to see where we will be going into the end of the year.”

Ottawa remained in striking distance throughout the first three quarters.

“It is so hard to come off two weeks (break) and get back (to playing,” Schurman said. “It is like starting over.”

The two teams were tied at 19-19 at halftime after Ottawa fell behind 5-0 early.

Ottawa placed three players in double figures. Senior Summer Spigle paced Ottawa with 14 points. Sophomore Brooklyn Hadl tossed in 12. Senior Lauren Curtis had 11.

Ottawa (3-2) plays Tuesday at Baldwin

Ottawa (46) —Spigle 14, Hadl 12, Curtis 11, Ficken 5, Evans 4.

Tonganoxie (41) —Seba 20, Aaron 7, Brusen 7, Poolard 3, Baldock 2, Lang 2.