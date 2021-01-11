Wellsville boys roll; West Franklin, Central Heights girls fall

By The Herald Staff

The Wellsville boys basketball team got off to a quick start and never looked back Friday in downing Anderson County, 68-37.

The Eagles led 21-10 at the end of the first quarter and was off to the races.

Jimmy Dorsey paced Wellsville with 23 points. Wilie Dorsey had 10.

Wellsville (68) — Kearney 7, J. Dorsey 23, Harris 2, W. Dorsey 10, O’Neil 6, Showalter 8, Smith 4, Reed 8.

Anderson County (37) — Dilliner 4, Belcher 5, Katzer 7, Stiffer 1, Stifter 4, Register 7, Kellerman 4, Piene 5.

Chase County 35, WF 26 (Girls)

Chase County broke open a tight game with an 18-6 spurt in the third quarter. West Franklin never rebounded and fell 35-26.

“The third was the game changer,” West Franklin coach Nancy Reed said. “We began rushing shots and defensively we were a step behind. I'm very proud of how hard the girls played and the energy they brought to the game. We were without an starter and the girls stepped up to the challange.”

West Franklin plays Tuesday at Northern Heights.

WF (26) — Swank 12, Walter 4, C. Ecord 4, Hutchison 2, Bailey 2, Scott 2.

Chase County (36) —Simpson 13, Scroer 13, Tubach 4, Grant 2, Hatcher 2, Monihen 1.

Marmaton Valley 44, CH 35 (Girls)

Maraton Valley led from start to finish in downing Central Heights, 44-35, Friday night.

Mission Valley (44) — Deters 12, Van Meter 2, Halupa 9, Martin 15, Cavariuzo 4, Tomlinson 2.

Central Heights (35) — Roehl 16, Meyer 9, Compton 3, Haynes 6, Peel 1.