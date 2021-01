By The Herald Staff

In a defensive battle, the Central Heights girls lost 26-20 to Lyndon.

The two teams scored 10 points each in the first quarter, but the Vikings scored just 10 in the final three quarters.

Lyndon (26) — Hielscher 8, Criqui 4, Segrist 6, Easter 6, Fischer 2.

Central Heights (20) — Roehl 9, Meyer 1, Compton 4, Higbie 2, Peel 4.