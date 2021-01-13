OHS girls fall late to state-ranked Baldwin

The Ottawa High School girls basketball team has grown and matured so much.

The Cyclones are now a team to be reckoned with after years of losing. Ottawa made believers out of state-ranked and undefeated Baldwin. The Bulldogs found a way Tuesday to pull out a 56-52 win over the Cyclones.

“That Baldwin team made shots,” Ottawa coach Matt Schurman said. “The girls did not give up, continued to fight to the end. They knocked down some big, big threes down. We did not start the second half great, but came back. If we had two more minutes left in the game, who knows what would have happened. We are not happy settling losing to Baldwin by four. That was a great game. We will keep working.”

Ottawa went toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in the state. Ottawa took the ball hard to the basket, passed the ball to the open shooter and handled the Baldwin defensive pressure.

“Ball rolled their way a couple of times,” Schurman said. “We had a couple of defensive lapses. We were there. At some point, we are going to get Baldwin. We have not been in a game with this atmosphere.”

Because of county COVID-19 protocols, each player played with masks.

“We did not have any air,” Schurman said. “Playing basketball with masks on is difficult.”

Sofia Ficken netted a season-best 18 points to lead Ottawa.

“Sofia Ficken had her best game of the year,” Schurman said. Defensively first, then she got to the basket.”

Summer Spigle finished with 13 points. Brooklyn Hadl had 11 points.

Ottawa (3-3) plays at home Friday against Pittsburg.

Ottawa (52) —Ficken 18, Spigle 13, Hadl 11 Em. Keebaugh 2, Evans 2, McGrath 1.

Baldwin (56) —Smith 32, Neufeld 10, Harvey 18, Frost 3, Harvey 2,

Reichard 1.