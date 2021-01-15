Prep basketball teams gear up for tournament week

By The Herald Staff

It is mid-season tournament time for high school teams.

The Ottawa boys and girls play in the Burlington Invitational next week. The Wellsville boys are in the Baldwin Tournament. Central Heights and West Franklin teams will play in the Flint Hills League Shootout in Emporia.

The Ottawa teams square off Monday against Silver Lake at Burlington Middle School. The girls game is set for 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.

Win or lose, the Ottawa teams’ second game will be same time Wednesday against either Rock Creek or Labette County. The consolation place games are on Friday with winner’s bracket place games set for Saturday.

The Baldwin tourney will not have a bracketed format this year. The teams were split into two three-team pools. Wellsville plays 7 p.m. Tuesday against Louisburg and 7 p.m. Friday vs. Bishop Seabury.

Saturday’s games will match corresponding cross-bracket games.

The West Franklin boys are in quarantine and will not participate in the FHL Shootout. Brackets will be released Saturday for next week’s tournament games.