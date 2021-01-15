Wellsville squads split games with Burlington

By The Herald Staff

The Wellsville High School basketball teams split games Thursday with Burlington. The boys won 76-63, while the girls fell 64-35.

Jimmy Dorsey (21) and Jackson Showalter (20) combined for 41 points. Kaden O’Neil tossed in 16.

The girls struggled throughout the contest.

“It was a tough night for us,” Wellsville coach Brock Campbell said. “Offensively we struggled to hit shots but the girls I thought continued to fight. We will go back to work in practice and continue to get better.”

Jayden Troutman paced Wellsville with 17 points.