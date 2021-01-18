West Franklin falls in first game in new gym

By The Herald Staff

West Franklin’s first game in its new home, turned south Friday night against Osage City. The visitors rolled the Falcons, 43-24.

“First game in the new gym, we came out with energy and played well on both ends of the floor,” West Franklin coach Nancy Reed said. “Our defense is looking really good, we just need to continue to improve our shooting. The girls were hustling, working hard and diving for loose balls. They wanted the win but just came up short. The game was a lot closer than the score indicates.”

Allison Swank paced the Falcons with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

“She is figuring out her new role this year and stepping up and being our go-to player,” Reed said.

It was senior night and seniors Ally Hutchison and Nevaeh Scott were honored.

“Both of these girls stepped up and gave it their all,” Reed said. “They are great leaders as well as great players and always give 100 percent effort.”

West Franklin plays this week in the Flint Hills Shootout. All games will be played at the higher seeds’ site.