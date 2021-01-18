OHS girls looking for consistency following loss

The Ottawa High School girls followed one of their best games in years with a clunker.

Ottawa returned home for the first time since the opener and laid an egg in a 51-41 loss to Pittsburg.

“We worked on several things during the week and we did not transfer it very well,” Ottawa coach Matt Schurman said. “We gave up too many offensive rebounds. Their post players were big. We did not stop the ball in transition. We did not hit shots. It is hard to win a game when you don’t hit shots. We are looking for more consistency. It was a tough loss.”

Ottawa made too many mental mistakes throughout the contest.

“We had a lot of turnovers,” Schurman said. “We would get momentum for a possession or two, then we would have bad turnovers. It is frustrating as a coach. The girls are trying. Nobody messes up on purpose. It is definitely something we have to work on if we want to get back (to our level).”

Ottawa made several runs at Pittsburg. Ottawa fell down 9-0 early but rallied within 20-18 at halftime. Pittsburg quickly increased the lead to double digits again in the third quarter.

Ottawa (3-4), came into this past week with a three-game winning streak, and are staring at a two-game slide heading into the mid-season tournament at Burlington.

Ottawa played Monday against Silver Lake with the second game of the tourney set for 6 pm. Wednesday.

“It is a tournament we have not been in,” Schurman said. “I am excited to see what we can do. There are a lot of teams there we don’t get a chance to see. I like to get out and play different games. This could be a big tournament for us. It is about building confidence.”