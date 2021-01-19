OHS girls falters in fourth quarter

The Ottawa High School girls basketball is reeling. The Cyclones have lost three sraight games after Monday’s 50-47 loss to Silver Lake in the first round of the Burlington Tournament.

It was a tough loss to take as the Cyclones dominated play through the first three quarters. Ottawa built a 35-25 lead after the third quarter.

“You can’t win a game if you are giving up offensive rebounds and free throws, not making free throws,” Ottawa coach Matt Schurman said. “It is hard to win a game that way.”

Ottawa, 3-5, plays 6 p.m. Wednesday against Labette County, which fell 43-30, to Rock Creek, in a consolation bracket game.

Schurman said the players will get back on the practice floor and prepare to beat Labette County.

“We need to get things turned back around,” he said.

Silver Lake caught the momentum and rode it all the way to the finish line.

“We did not make the plays we needed to to win,” Schurman said. “We had bad decisions on top of bad decisions. It hurt us. That was a step in the wrong direction. We fell apart.

“They closed the game out. They stayed with it.”

Sofia Ficken fired in team-best 16 points. Brooklyn Hadl tossed in 13 points.

Ottawa (47) — Em. Keebaugh 3, Curtis 3, Ficken 16, Spigle 7, Hadl 13, Evans 1, El. Keebaugh 4.

Silver Lake (50) — M. Kruger 17, Farmer 7, McDaniel 10, Berndt 9, Ross 4, Rollenhagen 2, K. Kruger 1.