Slow start dooms Wellsville boys in Baldwin Tournament

By The Herald Staff

The Wellsville High School boys basketball team’s slow start put the Eagles in a catch-up situation all game long.

The Eagles, who fell behind, 13-3, after the first quarter, against Louisburg, played the Wildcats even the rest of the game before falling 58-47 in the first round Tuesday of the Baldwin Invitational.

Wellsville plays 7 p.m. Friday against Bishop Seabury and finishes off the tourney Saturday.

Jimmy Dorsey paced the Eagles with 16 points as he was 10-13 from the line. Jackson Showalter and Dustin Reed netted 11 points each.