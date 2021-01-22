West Franklin girls struggle to put two halves together

By The Herald Staff

The West Franklin girls basketball team fell to Lyndon, 40-25, Thursday in the second game of the Flint Hills League Shootout.

The Falcons will conclude tournament play Saturday.

West Franklin’s offense went flat in the second half. Lyndon led 19-17 at halftime but outscored the Falcons 21-8 in the second half.

“The first half, we came out ready to play,” West Franklin coach Nancy Reed said. “In the second half, we gave up offensive rebounds which led to Lyndon extending their lead. We are struggling to play two good halves. When we can do that we will find success.”

The boys will be out of quarantine and play at 4 p.m. Saturday in the FHL tourney.