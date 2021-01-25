OHS girls not playing winning basketball

The Ottawa High School girls basketball team is not playing winning basketball.

The Cyclones are stuck in a rut, losing five straight games. Ottawa fell 43-40 Friday to Burlington in the Burlington Tournament. It was the second three-point loss in the tourney for Ottawa.

“We have to do small things to win the game,” Ottawa coach Matt Schurman said. “We did not do the things to win. You have to compete the whole game. We did not compete well in the first half. For the first quarter and a half, they dictated everything.”

Ottawa had a nice spurt in the third quarter, gaining a 29-21 lead, but it did not last long as the hosts roared back.

“When you give up leads, it is hard to come back,” Schurman said. “We have to figure out how to turn it around. You can’t give big leads to teams. Having everyone in foul trouble did not help. We did not make free throws in the end. They did.”

Burlington also dictated play in the final three minutes.

“When you give up offensive rebounds on free throws — which we are consistently doing — in a close game, you can’t win,” Schurman said. “We continue to not do things that will put us in position to win. Defensively late, we had a couple of possessions where we did not know who we were guarding. We gave up drives to the basket. We don’t take care of the ball. We get into good offensive rhythms and then we take bad shots and it gets us back into a funk.”

Senior Riley Titus came alive offensively to pace Ottawa with 16 points.

“Riley hit some big shots,” Schurman said. ‘We needed her offense. We struggling offensively right now.”

Ottawa (3-7) played Monday at home against Osage City. Ottawa plays Friday at home against Eudora.

Burlington (43) — Whitworth 6, Fejfar 2, Meats 4, Watkins 7, Doebele 11, Young 10, Coursen 3.

Ottawa (40) — Em. Keebaugh 3, Titus 16, Curtis 4, Ficken 3, Spigle 1, Hadl 3, Evans 7, Nichols 3.