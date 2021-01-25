Wellsville boys finish third; West Franklin returns to action

By The Herald Staff

The Wellsville boys returned to its winning ways Friday and Saturday to capture third place in the Baldwin Tournament.

Wellsville, which lost to Louisburg to open the tourney, topped Bishop Seabury, 75-53, on Friday. In Saturday’s third-place game, Wellsville downed Baldwin, 51-42.

Jimmy Dorsey led the Eagles in both games. He tossed in 24 points against Seabury and 17 in the win over Baldwin.

Jackson Showalter had 13 points against Seabury and 11 against Baldwin. Dustin Reed tossed in 13 points in the win over Seabury.

WF boys return

After being quarantined for a week due to reasons outside the West Franklin basketball team, the Falcons played two games as part of the Flint Hills League tournament.

On Friday night, the Falcons lost to Central Heights 66-52. After trailing 51-30 after three quarters, West Franklin had a strong fourth quarter and outscored the Vikings, 22-15.

West Franklin turned around Saturday and played Lyndon, ranked No. 2 in 2A. The Falcons fell 54-47.

Lyndon led 28-16 at halftime and had to hold off the Falcons in the second half. The Falcons cut the Lyndon lead to 41-38 in the third quarter. The Falcons took a 47-45 lead, but Lyndon finished on a 9-0 run to close the game.

WF vs. CH

WF —Hower 12, Fischer 11, Rogers 10, Martinez 7, Criqui 6, Wise 6.

WF vs. Lyndon

WF — Hower 11, Fischer 10, Wise 10, Rogers 9, Martinez 5, Criqui 2.