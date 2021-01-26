Cyclone boys mired in slump

The Ottawa High School boys basketball is stuck in neutral.

The Cyclones keep making the same mistakes and are not growing. Ottawa fell 53-44 to Osage City Monday in Ottawa. It was the third loss in the past four games, all in the past week.

“It is the same old thing,” Ottawa coach Cliff McCullough said. “We are not improving. It is hard when you come off three-game week tournament and you turn around and play Monday and Tuesday. It is tough for a team with no experience.”

Ottawa continues to have multiple unforced turnovers such as traveling and making soft passes across the court.

“We have guys that look terrified to be on the court,” McCullough said. “Some games, they look fine a and game like this, we look absolutely terrified. We have so many mental lapses and breakdowns. We let one guy single-handily bring them back before halftime. Nobody thinks to step out and stop him.”

The Ottawa offense became stagnant with several scoring droughts.

“We had one person — Brady Beets — attacking the basket,” McCullough said. “[The offense] does [bog down] because we either turn the ball over or terrified to death when the ball is in our hands.”

Ottawa (4-6) plays Tuesday at Blue Valley Southwest.