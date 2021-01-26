Break comes at good time for OHS girls

A three-day break from games may come at a good time for the Ottawa High School girls basketball team.

The Cyclones are reeling from a six-game slide. Ottawa (3-8) lost 52-27 to Osage City Monday at home.

“Having some practice and a breather will be great for this team,” Ottawa coach Matt Schurman said. “We will have a big week of practice. We had practice last Tuesday and Thursday, coming off the winter break. It will be good to get back into the gym and right the ship.”

Part of Schurman’s work will to instill confidence in the players.

“Our spirit…I don’t know if we have not recovered from last Monday’s loss [to Silver Lake],” Schurman said. ‘We have to find a way to right our minds as well as the basketball stuff.

Our girls are tough-minded. They are resilient. That is one of the things I have the most faith in in this group is we can play like like we have the last week and then come out on Friday night and be completely different. It is not as if this is the way it has to be with this team.”

With so many games in quick fashion, Ottawa fell into some bad habits in all areas.

“We did not compete on the defensive end,” Schurman said. “There were several times [Hayden] Serna was able to get to the basket 1-on-5. She is a solid player.

We have to move the ball on offense. We get stagnant. They beat us on the boards. We are better than that.”

Schurman said practice time is essential for high school teams.

“It is really hard to implement adjustments we need to put in,” he said. “The back half of our season has some big dogs in it. We have to get to a point where we are prepared for everybody coming in.”

Ottawa plays Friday at home against Eudora.

Osage City (52) —Gantehbain 2, Devoll 8, Stank 2, Kirkpatrick 16, Serna 13, Kerns 9, Kitsecman 2.

Ottawa (27) —Titus 5, Curtis 1, Ficken 2, Spigle 2, Hadl 9, Evans 4, Gollier 4.