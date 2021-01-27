Wellsville girls can't sustain fast start in loss to Louisburg

By The Herald Staff

The Wellsville High School girls jumped on top-seeded Louisburg early, but could not sustain that level.

Wellsville led 15-11 after the first quarter, but the Wildcats righted the ship in the second quarter using an 18-1 run to take over the game. Louisburg upended Wellsville, 51-31, Tuesday in the first round of the Top Gun Tournament in Wellsville.

Jayden Troutman netted a team-best 11 points for the Eagles.

Wellsville plays 5 p.m. Thursday against Hayden in the consolation bracket.