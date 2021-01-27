West Franklin girls play complete game in win

By The Herald Staff

The West Franklin girls Tuesday put together its most complete game of the season. It resulted into a 46-28 win over Iola.

“We were finally able to play two solid halves, West Franklin coach Nancy Reed said. “The girls played with a lot of heart and hustles for loose balls. They brought the energy tonight. It was a fun to watch them play with excitement and do all the little things we have been working on in practice. Those two things lead us to victory.”

Allison Swank paced the Falcons with 17 points. Ally Hutchison netted 13.

West Franklin plays Thursday against Mission Valley.