Central Heights girls split weekend games

By The Herald Staff

The Central Heights girls split games this past weekend. The Vikings fell 49-25 Friday to Anderson County.

Central Heights bounced back with a 50-25 win Saturday over West Franklin.

The Bulldogs pulled away from Central Heights with a 34-7 run in the second and third quarters.

Anderson County (49) — Cali Foltz 18, Kr. Schmit 2, Caitlyn Foltz 6, Ka Schmit 4, Fudge 2, Disbrow 2, Keuser 3, Gillespie 2, Jasper 8.

Central Heights (25) — Roehl 3, Meyer 5, Compton 12, Higbie 2, Haynes 3.

West Franklin (25) — C. Ecord 6, K. Ecord 6, Swank 6, Judd 4, Hutchison 3.

Spring Hill 58, Wellsville 27

The Wellsville girls fell to Spring Hill, 58-27, Saturday in the seventh-place game of the Top Gun Tournament

Lexi McDaniel netted a team-high 14 points for the Eagles.