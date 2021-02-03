Ottawa boys win back-to-back games

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa High School boys have been inconsistent this season. The Cyclones have not put together too many back-to-back nice performances.

Ottawa accomplished that Tuesday in Coffeyville. The Cyclones held off Field Kindley, 58-53. It is the second two-game winning streak this season for Ottawa.

Ottawa senior Brady Beets hit four free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the victory.

The game saw runs by both teams. The first quarter went back-and-forth with Ottawa trailing 12-10 heading into the second quarter.

Ottawa dominated the second quarter. Ottawa had an 8-0 spurt to take a 20-15 lead. Ottawa outscored Field Kindley, 18-8, in the quarter to take a 28-20 halftime lead.

Ottawa completed a 10-0 run early in the third quarter to increase its lead to 34-20. Ottawa upped the lead to 15 at 38-23 when the Golden Tornadoes turned up the defense and rallied within 43-35 at the end of the third quarter.

Ottawa regained its form early in the fourth quarter and took a 50-38 lead. Field Kindley caught fire with a 10-0 run to come within 50-48.

Ottawa answered with two Noah McCullough buckets to give the Cyclones a 54-48 lead. Ottawa led 54-51 and forced Coffeyville to foul in the final two minutes.

McCullough paced the Cyclones with 15 points. Jake Titus tossed in 14 points. Tucker Baldwin scored eight of his 12 points in the first half. Jose Richards netted eight.

Ottawa (6-7) plays Friday at Louisburg.