Cyclone girls snap skid behind a high-octane offense

The Ottawa High School girls basketball team found another few gears on the offensive end Tuesday in Coffeyville.

The Cyclones scored a 58-28 win over Field Kindley. The 58 points is the most points scored in a single game in the past several years.

The win snapped a seven-game losing streak. It was the first win since Jan. 8 when the Cyclones rallied past Tonganoxie.

Ottawa used a couple of big offensive runs to put the game on ice. The Cyclones used a 20-0 spurt to gain a 23-6 advantage early in the second quarter.

Ottawa opened the third quarter on a 17-0 run to extend the lead to 43-12. The Cyclones led 50-18 at the end of the third quarter. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.

Ottawa hit shots from all over the court, something that was missing throughout the skid.

Ottawa had a balanced attack led by Brooklyn Hadl’s 15 points. Sofia Ficken and Summer Spigle netted 10 points each. Riley Titus finished with eight points.

Ottawa (4-9) plays Friday at state-ranked Louisburg.