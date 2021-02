By The Herald Staff

The Central Heights girls’ offense was off Tuesday at home against Uniontown.

The Vikings lost 43-27. Central Heights scored less than 10 points in each quarter.

Central Heights plays Friday at Kansas City Christian.

Uniontown (43) — Howard 19, Schoenberger 7, Fry 3, Hall 5, Hampton 6, Woods 3.

Central Heights (27) — Roehl 5, Meyer 9, Compton 8, Criqui 3, Haynes 2.