OHS girls give league's top teams a fight

The Ottawa High School girls basketball team has proven this season it can compete with the top teams in the Frontier League.

Ottawa played three of its better games this season against Louisburg, Eudora and Baldwin. Ottawa lost all three games. The next step is beating one of them.

“We can’t seem to get over the hump against the top teams in our league,” Ottawa coach Matt Schurman said. “Our girls learned we can play with any team in our league. We have to execute better. It is small stuff.”

Ottawa had state-ranked Louisburg scrambling Friday on its home court. Ottawa rallied to take a 36-35 lead with four minutes left. Louisburg increased the pressure and outscored Ottawa 12-4 to down the Cyclones, 47-39.

“We did not execute well late,” Schurman said. “It was turnovers late. We knew how good Louisburg is. We had to come out and compete. We played with passion. They fought. We had to match their intensity.”

Ottawa had Louisburg on its heels for most of the game.

“We led for a lot of that game,” Schurman said. “They kept changing defenses on us. We did a good job of recognizing it. I loved our girls' fight tonight.”

Ottawa’s defensive rebounding — a weakness all season — showed signs of improvement. Schurman also liked how his team defended the outside shot.

“We did not give up as many open threes that Louisburg can get,” he said.

Kirsten Evans paced a balanced attack with 12 points. Brooklyn Hadl tossed in 11. Sofia Ficken finished with 10.

Ottawa (4-10) played Monday at Eudora.

Ottawa (39) — Em. Keebaugh 1, Ficken 10, Spigle 2, Hadl 11, Evans 12.

Louisburg (49) — Kuhlman 6, Wright 4, Diederich 9, Moore 9, Melton 7, Mynsted 4. Foote 8.