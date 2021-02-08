Wellsville basketball teams split against Osawatomie

By The Herald Staff

The Wellsville basketball teams split with Osawatomie Friday in Wellsville.

The Eagle boys flew past the Trojans, 73-45. The Wellsville girls fell 63-47.

The Wellsville boys grabbed the lead early and never looked back. The Eagles led by 10 at the end of the first quarter and increased the lead to 18 at halftime.

Jimmy Dorsey paced a balanced attack with 19 points. Ian Smith tossed in 13 points. Kaden O’Neil finished with 11.

The Wellsville girls gave Osawatomie all it could handle.

“We were just not able to get a lead and hold on to it,” Wellsville coach Brock Campbell said.

Jayden Troutman poured in 24 points to lead Wellsville. Lexi McDaniel netted 12.