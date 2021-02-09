Ottawa girls struggle with consistency

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa High School girls basketball team’s level of play has been inconsistent throughout the season.

Ottawa was coming off a nice performance in Friday’s loss to state-ranked Louisburg. On Monday, the Cyclones’ level dipped against Eudora.

Ottawa was cold as the outside temperature from the field all game in a 50-25 loss. Eudora scored the first 12 points of the game and never looked back. The Cardinals’ lead never dipped below 12 the rest of the game.

Eudora led 28-10 at halftime and increased the lead to 30 points early in the fourth quarter.

Ottawa sophomore Brooklyn Hadl scored a team-high 10 points. Junior Kirsten Evans netted eight.

Ottawa (4-11) plays Friday at Bonner Springs.