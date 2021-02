By The Herald Staff

The Central Heights girls started hot from the field and never looked back.

The Vikings ran out to a 15-0 lead after the first quarter against Crest Tuesday and cruised to a 53-26 victory. Central Heights led 39-9 at halftime.

Crest (26) — Beckmon 6, Noah 2, Hermreck 7, Godderz 11.

Central Heights (53) — Farris 2, Roehl 13, Meyer 1, Compton 10, Criqui 8, Higbie 5, Davis 2, Haynes 6, Peel 6.