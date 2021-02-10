Cold shooting plagues Ottawa in loss to Eudora

The Ottawa High School boys basketball team has been inconsistent at best all season on the offensive end.

There have been games where Ottawa scores in the 50s and others in the 30s or below.

Ottawa hit one of those down games Tuesday against Eudora. The Cyclones’ offense hit a cold snap in a 45-33 loss.

“We missed a lot of good shots,” Ottawa coach Cliff McCullough said. “It was more us than it was them. It has happened to us all year. We have been playing better, but we have no consistency. It is going to be a short postseason if we can’t put the ball in the hole.”

Cold shooting and turnovers gave Eudora the opening to stretch the lead.

“When you turn the ball over, you are giving them easy buckets,” McCullough said. “We were still within 10 in the fourth quarter.”

Ottawa turned to the press to rally for a victory over the Cardinals earlier this season.

Ottawa went to the press again and caused Eudora trouble after the Cardinals stretched the lead to 18 in the third quarter.

This time, Ottawa could not turn the turnovers into points.

“We wanted to make it ugly,” McCullough said. “We kind of did when we jumped into the press. It was a little too late. I probably should have went to it earlier in the first half.”

The Ottawa-Eudora rivalry was born eight years ago when McCullough took over the boys program. McCullough knew several of the Eudora players then and it grew from there.

“There is a lot of history between me and the people of Eudora,” McCullough said. “It makes it fun.”

Eudora coach Kyle Deterding, a Wellsville native, and McCullough’s relationship grew through the years. McCullough played against Kyle’s dad, Kermit, during his high school years at Burlington.

“You are coaching against a superb coach, who is a great friend,” McCullough said of Kyle. “Kyle is so meticulous. You know his kids will play hard. Him and coach [Dave] Cash, of Paola, know us the best. They will try to do something to take us out of what we want to do. It makes for a great battle.”

Ottawa (6-9) takes a two-game losing streak into Friday’s game at Bonner Springs.