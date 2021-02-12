Central Heights girls battle Osage City for 3 quarters

By The Herald Staff

Sometimes the final score does not tell the story of a basketball game.

That was the case Thursday night in the girls contest between state-ranked Osage City and Central Heights.

The Vikings gave Osage City a battle for three quarters. Osage City led 21-18 after the third quarter. The fourth quarter was dominated by Osage City. The Vikings were outscored 20-0 in the quarter to fall 41-18.

"We hung around with one of the top teams in 3A for the first three quarters, as we were only down by three heading into the fourth quarter,” Central Heights coach Doug North said. “I was disappointed that we let it get away from us in the fourth quarter. People are going to look at the score and not realize how well we played for three quarters. We've played well in stretches and we have to try and find a way to put 32 minutes together. I was really proud of our effort and our fight this evening."

Friday’s Homecoming game and festivities were postponed because of the inclement weather.

The West Franklin and Wellsville games were also postponed.

OSAGE CITY GIRLS 41, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 18

Osage City (41) — Gantenbein 2, Devoll 8, Stark 2, Kirkpatrick15, Serna 8, Kerns 6

Central Heights (18) — Roehl 11, Meyer 2, Higbie 12, Haynes, Peel 3.